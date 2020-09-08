Troup loses in 3 to state-ranked Lindale

TROUP — No. 12-ranked Lindale's Lady Eagle looked impressive on Friday night at Tiger Gym where they stopped Troup in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-6).
Lindale's record now stands at 12-0.
The match was Troup's final one before opening conference play.
The Lady Tigers (2-6) were paced by Sam Eastman (4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs) and Jessie Minnix (4 kills).
Avery Thibodeau came up with a team-best 10 digs for the Lady Tigers.
Troup will travel to new London on Friday to take on West Rusk at 4 p.m.
