Troup loses in 3 to state-ranked Lindale

Troup's Sam Eastman comes up with one of her team-best 10 digs during Friday's match against Lindale. The match took place in Troup.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

TROUP — No. 12-ranked Lindale's Lady Eagle looked impressive on Friday night at Tiger Gym where they stopped Troup in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-6).

Lindale's record now stands at 12-0.

The match was Troup's final one before opening conference play.

The Lady Tigers (2-6) were paced by Sam Eastman (4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs) and Jessie Minnix (4 kills).

Avery Thibodeau came up with a team-best 10 digs for the Lady Tigers.

Troup will travel to new London on Friday to take on West Rusk at 4 p.m.

