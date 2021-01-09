Troup loses to arch-rival Arp, 56-39

Spurred on by a 25-point night by Jonathan Blackwell, visiting Arp was able to defeat Troup, 56-39, in District 16-3A play on Friday evening.
Leading 36-34 going into the fourth quarter, Arp (9-2, 3-0) dominated thefinal 8:00 of play by outscoring Troup, 20-8.
Matthew Castillo knocked down 16 points for Troup while Blake Wood tossed in nine and Clayton Vickers pitched in six.
Wood drained three baskets from beyond the arc and Castillo canned a pair of shots from long range.
Easton Haugeberg and Bracey Cover scored four apiece for the home team.
Troup (10-7, 1-3) will travel to Elysian Fields on Tuesday, with the varsity affair set to get under way at 6:15 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Troup 42, Arp 14
