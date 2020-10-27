Troup MS girls win district cross country title

ELYSIAN FIELDS — With four of its five runners that counted towards the team points total finishing in the top 10, the Troup Middle School girl's cross country team was able to win the district championship on Saturday.
Troup had 33 points, followed by Harleton with 48, Tatum who tallied 69, and Elysian Fields who amassed 70 points.
Leading Troup to the finish line was seventh graders Blair Brister, who came in second place and Kambry Nelson, who ran third.
Brister traveled the two miles in a time of 13:42 while Nelson was clocked in 13:56.
Rounding out the order of finish for the Lady Tigers was a trio of eighth graders. Finishing in fifth place was Bailey Gibson (14:28), Payton Wells ran 10th, posting a time of 15:04, and Madeline Howell (15:12) ended the race in 13th place in the individual standings.
Troup's Audree Hinkle crossed the finish line in 15:22 and came inn 15th place.
Elysian Fields seventh grader Cara Sims won the race in a time of 12:54.
