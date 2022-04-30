Troup-Mt. Vernon to meet in Grand Saline for area series

TROUP - Troup and Mount Vernon will meet in a UIL, Class 3A, Region II, area series, which will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline High School.
Game 2 is slated to get u der way at 3 p.m. Saturday and if a Game 3 is needed, it will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Saturday's game(s) will also be played at Grand Saline.
Troup swept Ore City and Mt. Vernon got past Atlanta in two games in the bi-district round.
Troup is the District 16-3A runner-up and Mt. Vernon is the first place team out of District 13-3A.
The Troup-Mt. Vernon series winner will advance to play either Queen City or White Oak in the regional quarterfinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.