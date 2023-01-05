Troup notches 39-25 win over Hughes Springs

TROUP – Troup won its first game of the new year by dusting the Mustangs of Hughes Springs, 39-25, on Tuesday evening at Tiger Gymnasium.
The Tigers moved to 12-9 with the non-district win, while the Mustangs slipped to 6-6.
Jarett Castillo and Carson Davenport scored 10 points apiece to lead Troup.
Trae Davis knocked in nine points for the winners and Ty Lovelady added five.
Hughes Springs was paced by Chris Collins’ eight points.
In the junior varsity tilt, Troup came away with a 55-35 win.
The Tigers will return to district play at 7:45 p.m. On Friday by welcoming Elysian Fields to Tiger Gymnasium.
