Troup opens cross country season in Union Grove

The new cross country season got under way for teams from Troup High School on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers came in fifth place in the team standings and the boys took fourth place.
Freshman Kambry Nelson ran a 13.57 and came in 11th place to spark the Lady Tigers.
Also competing for the Lady Tigers was Madeline Howell (14.39), Alexa Splawn (15.42), Camdyn Kiener (16.38), Clara Turner (16.40), Yanely Jaimes (20.20) and Alyssa White (21.00).
Emmanuel Montes (22.00) was the first Tiger to cross the finish line. He was followed by Christian Howell (22.02), Brackston Gregory (22.16) and Jamarion Lydia (24.35).
Troup's next action will take place on Sept. 3 at Whitehouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.