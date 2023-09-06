Troup opens district by dominating Elysian Fields from the service line

ELYSIAN FIELDS – As a team Troup amassed 28 aces in sailing to a 3-0 (25-3, 25-18, 25-15) triumph over Elysian Fields Tuesday night in Elysian Fields.
The match served as the district opener for both clubs.
Troup improved to 14-10, 1-0 with the win and will make the short trip to Bullard on Friday. First serve against the Lady Panthers is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Troup has already defeated Bullard once this season.
Bailey Blanton came away with seven kills, nine aces and three digs to spark Troup, while Emory Cover had seven kills, six aces and three digs.
Chloie Haugeberg was also a player of impact for the Lady Tigers. She recorded four aces, five digs and four kills.
Qhenja Jordan led Troup with 14 assists, to compliment her three kills and two aces, with Chayna Graves contributing 14 assists, two aces and three spikes.
Meanwhile, Zaquirah Jordan tossed in five aces and two kills while Payton Wells tallied four digs.
