Troup opens play in Waskom tourney by drubbing Daingerfield, 10-0

WASKOM — Troup coasted past Daingerfield 10-0 (5 innings) on Thursday, the first day of the Waskom Tournament.
Troup pushed eight runs home in the fourth segment to easily nail down the win.
Anthony Salgado hurled a complete game shutout to earn the pitching win for the Maroon and White. He gave up four hits and struck out six in five innings worth of work.
With the bat Salgado went 2-3 and drove in two runners.
Also having a multi-hit game was Brayden Vess. Vess had two base hits and drove in two runs.
Other Troup players to have noteworthy games were Colby Turner (1B, 2 RBI), and Max Cheney (1B, RBI) and Dylan Meyer (1B, RBI).
