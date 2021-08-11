Troup opens season with 3-0 victory over Carlisle

TROUP — The Troup trio of Bailey Blanton, Chloie Haugeberg and Jessie Minnix combined for 17 kills to help power the Lady Tigers to a 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 victory over Carlisle on Tuesday at Tiger Gymnasium.
The match was the season lid lifter for both teams.
Middle blocker Blanton led the way with nine spikes, while Haugeberg and Minnix swatted down four kills each.
Adding two spikes apiece was Haley Priest, Jaycee Eastman and Tara Wells.
Troup also had a solid night from the service line where Haugeberg led the way with four aces, followed closely by Blanton and Wells with three apiece.
Ashja Franklin led in assists with nine and Wells pitched in seven.
Defensively, Karsyn Williamson and Sarah Neel accounted for four digs each and Blanton had two.
Beginning on Thursday, the Lady Tigers (1-0) will take part in the Central Heights Tournament.
