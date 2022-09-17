Troup outscores Brahmas, 60-56; game dedicated to Cooper Reid

OMAHA - Troup closed out non-district play by outlasting Omaha-Paul Pewitt 60-56 in Omaha on Friday night.
The Tigers (3-1) dedicated the game to their fallen teammate Cooper Reid, who was seriously injured a week ago in a game against Buffalo. Reid is continuing to recover from a brain injury at a Tyler hospital.
Four of the Troup defenders - Brayden Tomlinson, Tucker Howell, Quintin Taylor and Bryce Wallum - stepped up to help fill the void created by Reid's absence.
Tomlinson paved the way with 25 tackles (14 solo), followed by Howell (18 tackles, a caused fumble and a quarterback sack), Taylor (13 tackles, 1 sack) and Wallum (12 tackles).
Chris Calley recovered a fumble and Trae Davis had an interception.
Kevin Pierce seemed to run wild all night for the Tigers. he gained 210 yards on 24 carries and scored five touchdowns. One of his scores covered 49 yards.
Davis had six catches for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His longest covered 90 yards. Davis also returned a kick off 85 yards for six points.
Tiger signal caller Grayson Hearon went 9-18-2 for 309 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tigers will have their bye week coming up and are scheduled to open conference play on Sept. 30 by hosting Quitman (3-1).
