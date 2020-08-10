Troup preps for football in a most professional manner

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday evening, the first verse of the Kenny Chesney hit “The Boys of Fall” —“When I feel that chill, smell that fresh cut grass. I'm back in my helmet, cleats and shoulder pads. Standing in the huddle, listening to the call. Fans going crazy for the boys of fall.” rang out from the public address system at Troup Tiger Stadium, signaling the start of the fourth installment of fall football practice for the Tigers.
If one did not know better, they would think they were watching a pro team work out, just based on the professionalism that is displayed at a Tiger practice.
Everything runs like a well-oiled machine, and everyone is focused on getting better and very little, if any, time is wasted.
Tiger coach John Eastman will be aiming to get the Maroons back to the post season for the third-consecutive season this year. If he is successful, it will be the first time that has happened at Troup since 2011-2013.
Graduation losses hit the Tigers hard in the spring, and only nine starters are back from last year's 7-5 squad that advanced all the way to the Area final.
With just three returnees back on offense, it may take the Tiger offense a while to gel, but on Thursday the passing game looked crisp.
A couple of different quarterbacks were able to consistently get the pigskin to the Tiger receivers, who displayed soft hands and appeared to be adept in doing their job.
Overall the offensive line is a bit smaller than their predecessors from the past two seasons, but the talent level seems to be there.
In the running back department, Troup has a trio of men with varsity experience that are returning.
Defensively the Tigers return six from last year, with experience on the line, at linebacker and in the defensive backfield.
District 9-3A-II is Troup's home now. Other teams in the circuit are Arp, Grand Saline, Harmony, West Rusk, Winona, and Quitman.
State-wide prognosticators are predicting the Tigers, and a veteran Winona outfit to battle it out for third/fourth place behind West Rusk and Harmony.
Troup will travel to Alto for the season opener on Aug. 28, and will play Carlisle at home the following week.
On Sept. 25 district play will begin with the Raiders from West Rusk scheduled to visit Tiger Stadium.
