Troup pummels EF by 50, 4 Tigers score in double figures

TROUP — Four Troup men scored in double figures on Friday night when the Tigers romped over Elysian Fields, 81-31, at Tiger Gymnasium.
Bracey Cover dropped in a couple of threes and led the Tigers (14-11, 5-7) with 18 points.
Clayton Vickers poured in 12, Trae Davis and Matthew Castillo had 11 apiece.
Blake Wood tossed in nine, and just missed hitting for double digits.
Eight Tigers scored at least six points in the game.
The Tigers led 21-10 after one quarter of play, and with a 47-12 advantage at halftime, the rout was officially on.
The Yellowjackets (2-16, 2-10) received eight points from William Goodnight.
Troup will host Waskom at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.