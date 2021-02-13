Troup punches playoff ticket after leveling Harleton

HARLETON — Troup steamrolled Harleton, 65-33, at Wildcat Gymnasium on Friday evening in the final regular season game for both squads.
The Tigers (16-11, 7-7) earned a playoff spot with Friday's victory.
Troup will take on White Oak in the Class 3A, Region II bi-district round. That game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Winona High School.
Bracey Cover pumped in 19 points to spark Troup to the lopsided win over the Wildcats.
Kiyondrez Thomas finished with 13 points, Trae Davis added 11 and Clayton Vickers chipped in nine.
Troup also prevailed in the junior varsity game, 41-21.
