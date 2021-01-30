Troup Quad Powerlifting Meet: Bullard and Troup boys excel

TROUP — Powerlifting teams from Bullard High School and Troup High School battled for top honors in the Boy's Division of the Troup Boys Quad on Thursday at the Troup Fieldhouse.
The team standings went down to the wire, with Bullard winning first place with 340 points, followed by the Tiger iron pumpers with 35.
Henderson (25) and West Rusk (24) completed the order of finish.
In the Girl's Division, Henderson came out on top, scoring 33 points.
Bullard, with 28 points, was a close second.
Troup lifters racked up 21 points to claim third place and West Rusk finished with 19 points.
Troup Quad (Boy's Division) (Results for Bullard and Troup)
132 lb.-Bullard-Jackson Bracken, 1st, 900 lbs. (total)
132 lb.-Bullard-Caiden Lee, 2nd, 885 lbs.
132 lb- Troup-Quintin Taylor, 3rd 865 lbs.
148 lb.-Troup-Tanner Keys, 1st, 855 lbs.
148 lb.-Troup Wyatt Hurst, 4th, 750 ;bs.
165 lb.-Bullard-Landon Wilson, 2nd, 875 lbs.
181 lb.-Bullard-John Engle, 1st, 1,230 lbs.
181 lb.-Troup-Jeremiah Ramirez, 3rd, 930 lbs.
198 lb.-Troup-Jacob Baker, 1st, 1,075 lbs.
220 lb.-Bullard-Wyatt Aylor, 1st, 1,230 lbs.
220 lb.-Troup-Bradley Adams, 2nd, 1,130 lbs.
220 lb.-Troup-Joel Newman, 3rd, 1,130 lbs.
220 lb.-Bullard-Landon Daffan, 4th, 1,095 lbs.
242 lb.-Bullard-Austin Taylor, 1st, 1,195 lbs.
242 lb.-Troup-Joseph Salgado, 2nd, 1,100 lbs.
Troup Quad (Girl's Division) (Results for Bullard and Troup)
97 lb.-Bullard-Drue Bowers, 1st, 440 lbs. (total)
105 lb.-Bullard Kamerin Ortiz, 1st, 355 lbs.
114 lb.-Troup-Jaycee Eastman, 1st, 570 lbs.
132 lb.-Bullard-Mattison O'Neal, 2nd, 445 lbs.
148 lb.-Troup-Tara Wells, 1st, 750 lbs.
148 lb.-Troup-Cali Mendonca- 2nd, 600 lbs.
148 lb.-Bullard-Kyleigh Thornhill, 3rd, 565 lbs.
148 lb.-Bullard-Christian Fite, 5th, 280 lbs.
165 lb.-Bullard-Grace O'Bannon, 2nd, 640 lbs.
165 lb.-Troup-Jayme Zavala-4th, 590 lbs.
