Troup rallies to beat Tatum, 5-2, in conference opener

TROUP — Troup opened district play on Tuesday at home where the Tigers thumped Tatum, 5-2.
Colby Turner started on the hump for the Tigers (6-4, 1-0) and worked six frames to get the win. He gave up two runs, both earned, on five hits, walked three and struck out five.
Anthony Salgado worked the final inning and gave up one hit.
The Tigers, winners of three of their last four outings, plated three runners in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 2-2 score.
Braden Vess and Austin Huml each produced a base hit and drove in a run for the Maroon and White.
Troup and Tatum (0-7, 0-1) each had six hits in the game.
Troup will be playing in the Waskom Tournament (Thur.-Sat.).
