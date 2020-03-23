Troup's Cover named 16-3A Newcomer of the Year

Kedrick Frazier (22) and Grayson Driggs (23) of Troup High School, pictured in action in a game against White Oak this past season, have been voted onto the All-16-3A Basketball Team as first team picks.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

TROUP — Bracey Cover of Troup High School has been named as the District 16-3A Co-Newcomer of the Year.

The sophomore shooting guard shared the accolade with Adrian Mumphrey of White Oak High School.

The Tigers placed two players on to the All 16-3A first team.

Senior shooting guard Grayson Driggs and Kedrick Frazier, a senior post were the aforementioned recipients.

Matthew Castillo, a junior point guard, garnered second team plaudits.

Troup finished with a 29-10 record and advanced all the way to the Class 3A, Region II Tournament.

 

