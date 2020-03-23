Troup's Cover named 16-3A Newcomer of the Year

TROUP — Bracey Cover of Troup High School has been named as the District 16-3A Co-Newcomer of the Year.
The sophomore shooting guard shared the accolade with Adrian Mumphrey of White Oak High School.
The Tigers placed two players on to the All 16-3A first team.
Senior shooting guard Grayson Driggs and Kedrick Frazier, a senior post were the aforementioned recipients.
Matthew Castillo, a junior point guard, garnered second team plaudits.
Troup finished with a 29-10 record and advanced all the way to the Class 3A, Region II Tournament.
