Troup senior to represent at state cross country championships

GRAND PRAIRIE — Marigold Hunter of Troup High School came in 13th place in a field of nearly 200 at the UIL, Class 3A Region II Championships, which were held at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie on Tuesday.
The senior was timed in 12:20. 54.
Hunter's placing qualified her for the UIL Class 3A Championships, which are scheduled for Nov. 5 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Hunter will be running as an individual.
Danielle Puckett had the second fastest time — 12:54.10 — among the Troup runners at regionals.
Other Lady Tiger team members are: 102. Madeline Howell, 103. Skylar Phillips, 137. Alexa Splawn, 167. Yanely Jaimes and 177. Alyssa White.
Boyd High School-runner Tania Ramirez was timed in 11:27.66 and was the race's winner.
