Troup seniors put on a show as Tigers maul Brahmas 56-20

TROUP – It was officially homecoming at Troup High School Friday night, but it could have easily been called Senior Night, as several final-year Tigers recorded phenomenal efforts in their team’s 56-20 victory over Omaha Paul Pewitt.
The Tigers upped their record to 4-0 heading into next week’s 9-3A-II opener at Quitman, who moved to 3-1 with a 30-8 conquest over Ore City on Friday.
Seniors Grayson Hearon, Trae Davis and Ty Lovelady gave the Tiger offense more than enough punch to corral the winless Brahmas.
Hearon went 12-15 through the air for 319 yards and five touchdowns while Davis led Troup in receiving with four grabs for 157 yards and two touchdown catches, including one that covered 74 yards.
Lovelady hauled in a 55-yard scoring strike and had 77 yards receiving.
Additional players of impact on the offensive side for the Maroon and White were: Bryce Wallum, four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown; Brett Wells 10 carries for 52 yards and one score by land and one catch, which resulted in a 10-yard touchdown and Shane Jasper (two catches for 47 yards, which was highlighted by a 33-yard touchdown).
Jasper, a junior, also led Troup in tackles with 21, to go along with three tackles for loss (TFL).
Defensively, the play of five Tiger seniors proved to be huge.
Tucker Howell collected 15 tackles, Conner Boyd pitched in a dozen, Chris Calley added 10, Lovelady had seven, in addition to an interception, and Colby Turner made five stops and recovered a fumble.
Howell made three TFL, while Calley had two.
Wells also got into the thick of things defensively by amassing 12 tackles to compliment his five TFL while Andre Dewberry recovered a Paul Pewitt (0-4) fumble and made three stops.
Wells and Dewberry are both freshmen.
