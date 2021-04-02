Troup silences Arp behind Cheney's 12-strikeout effort

ARP — Max Cheney handcuffed the Arp batters and struck out 12 on Thursday night in Arp where Troup came away with a 6-1 victory.

Cheney gave up just three hits and walked three to earn the complete-game win.

Arp led 1-0 after four innings of play, but Troup came to life offensively in the fifth inning by knotting up the score.

In front 2-1 going into the seventh, Troup sent four base runners around to score to nail down the win.

Austin Huml went 3-4 with a double and a RBI for Troup while Brayden Vess forged out two hits and drove in one run.

Troup (15-4, 7-0) will travel to Elysian Fields on Tuesday.

First-place Troup leads Elysian Fields by a game in the district standings.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you