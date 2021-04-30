Troup slams New Diana, 19-0, in playoff opener

LONGVIEW — Troup proved to New Diana why it is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A on Thursday night at LeTourneau University in Longview.
In a Class 3A Region II bi-district opener (Game 1 of a best-of-3 series) the Troup ladies cruised past New Diana 19-0 (5 innings, run rule).
Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday at LeTourneau.
Lindsay Davis went the distance in the circle and tossed a 1-hitter for the Maroon and White. She struck out 13 and walked one.
Sarah Neel went 4-4 with three RBI to lead Troup (24-2) at the plate.
Stroking three hits apiece were Mia Beason, the team's lone senior, Karsyn Williamson and Bailey Blanton.
Beason had a double, drove in a run and stole a base, Williamson knocked in a run and Blanton forged out a home run, a double and had a couple of RBI.
Davis singled twice and knocked in a run while Tara Wells belted a double and drove in a run.
The 19 runs is the most that Troup has scored in a game this season.
