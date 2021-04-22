Troup Softball announces bi-district playoff details

TROUP — LeTourneau University in Longview will be the location for a Class 3A, Region II, bi-district, best-of-3 series between Troup and New Diana.
Game 1 will take place at 6 p.m. on Thur., Apr. 29, with the second contest set for 6 p.m. on Friday.
If a third game is needed, it will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Troup, ranked No. 3 in the state, is 22-2 and is coming off of an undefeated District 16-3A campaign.
New Diana (5-10) is the fourth place team out of District 15-3A.
The Troup-New Diana series winner will face either Mount Vernon, Harmony or Queen City in the Area round the following week.
Troup Softball is under the direction of Sam Weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.