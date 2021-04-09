Troup softball, baseball team move up game times due to weather

TROUP — Changes have been made to the schedule for Troup High School softball and baseball games scheduled for tonight.
Lady Tiger Softball (varsity) will now host Jefferson at 4:30 p.m.
The previously scheduled TYA Appreciation Night has been postponed until, Friday, April 16.
The Troup varsity baseball team has moved up the start time of its game against Elysian Fields to 5 p.m. this afternoon.
These changes were made due to an unfavorable weather forecast for the the area tonight.
