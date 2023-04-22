BROWNSBORO - Taylor Gillispie pitched Troup to a 6-2 victory over Brownsboro on Friday night in Brownsboro, in a playoff warm-up affair.
Gillispie pitched a complete game (8 innings) and struck out 14 while limiting the Bearettes to three hits.
She improved to 18-8 on the year and has fanned 283 opposing hitters in 153 innings of work in the circle.
The game was tied 2-2 after seven complete, but it didn't take the Lady Tigers long to get going at the plate.
Troup (19-8-1) scored four times in the top of the eighth to secure the win.
Gillispie went 2-4 at the plate.
Bailey Blanton and Tara Wells each stroked a double and drove in a run while Payton Wells smacked a double.
Troup will take on New Diana in a best-of-3 bi-district series that opens at 7 p.m. Friday with Game 1 at Marshall High School.
