TROUP SOFTBALL: Bozard defines 'student-athlete'

The term “student-athlete” gets tossed around frequently when properly describing those that take part in high school or college sports.
Many are more athlete than student, while others are far superior in the classroom, as opposed to the field or the court.
Liley Bozard, a senior at Troup High School, is one of those individuals that is truly a student-athlete in every way.
Bozard is a three-year Lady Tiger Softball letter winner. Being one of only three seniors on this year's team, she was also counted on to provide leadership.
Scholastically, after earning Academic All-District recognition in 2017 and 2019, Bozard was a Academic All-State (first team) honoree this year.
Bozard is the Troup High School Class of 2020 valedictorian, and she also served as vice president of the National Honor Society.
Earlier this spring she was named as the Tyler Association of Sports Officials Scholarship winner.
And, the future looks bright for Bozard, too.
She has been accepted into the University of Arkansas.
Liley is the daughter of Crystal and James Bozard.
