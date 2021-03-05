Troup Softball: Coach Weeks earns 200th-career win; Lady Tigers blank Van

Members of the Troup Lady Tiger softball team present head coach Sam Weeks with an arrangement of roses after Weeks earned her 200th-career victory in Troup's 3-0 win over Van on Thursday. The win came on the opening day of the Troup Round Robin.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

TROUP — Troup head softball coach Sam Weeks collected her 200th-career win on Thursday when her Lady Tigers shut out Van, 3-0, on the first day of the Troup Round Robin.

That was not all that Lady Tiger fans had to celebrate, however.

Lindsay Davis threw her second no-hitter of the season,fanning 14 Lady Vandals along the way.

Davis also ripped a home run and drove in all of the Lady Tiger runs.

Bailey Blanton picked up two hits, highlighted by a double, in three official trips to the plate.

Troup scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The No. 8-ranked Lady Tigers (7-0) also forged out wins over Malakoff (4-1) and Overton (9-1) on Thursday.

 

