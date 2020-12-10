Troup Softball: Davis commits to McNeese State

Troup High School pitching ace Lindsay Davis announced this week that she has decided to continue her softball career at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La.
McNeese, coached by James Landreneau, finished 19-7, 3-0 in the Southland Conference, in what was a COVID-19-shortened season last spring.
Davis posted an 8-4 record last season. She finished with an 0.93 earned run average and logged nine complete games in 12 starts for the Lady Tigers.
In 60 innings she allowed 31 hits, walked 14 and struck out 130.
Opposing hitters hit .138 against Davis.
As a freshman she was named All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year by the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
