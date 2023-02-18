LINDALE - Taylor Gillispie limited Lindale to one hit on Friday evening when Troup notched a 7-0 win over the Lady Eagles in a game that took place in Lindale.
Gillispie tossed a complete game and struck out 14, while giving up two free passes.
Troup (1-1) batters exploded for 10 hits in the game.
Bailey Blanton forged out a triple and a single, with Tara Wells stroking a double and a single.
London Driggers slammed a double and had two RBI while Sydnie Dickey hit a single and drove in a run.
Cadence Ellis picked up two RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Troup did most of the damage in the fourth inning when the Lady Tigers sent four runners around to score.
Troup will travel to Rusk on Tuesday.
