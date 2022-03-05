HALLSVILLE - Troup earned two wins on Friday during play in the Hallsville Tournament.
In a morning game, the Lady Tigers thumped Rusk, 7-2, and in a night affair, Troup edged Gilmer, 1-0, as Lindsay Davis no hit the Lady Buckeyes. She needed just 81 pitches to get the job done while striking out 14 and walking two.
The Lady Tigers (8-2) will continue play in Hallsville by facing Beckville at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Troup 7, Rusk 2 - The Lady Tigers collected 11 hits against the Lady Eagles. Troup wasted little time in building a big lead as the Lady Tigers led 5-0 after two complete. Five Lady Tigers had two hits in the game. Taylor Gillispie smacked a pair of doubles and drove in a run, Bailey Blanton hit a double and a single and collected an RBI, Jessie Minnix doubled and had a base hit in addition to driving in a pair of runs. Davis had two hits and two RBI while Haylee Priest singled twice and drove in a run. Gillispie earned the win in the circle by allowing one earned run on two hits. She fanned seven and walked four.
Troup 1, Gilmer 0-The Lady Tigers scored the game's lone run in the top of the first. Minnix had two hits, including a double and drove in Troup's run. Blanton stroked a double and had a base hit while Gillispie singled twice.
