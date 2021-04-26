For the second Monday in-a-row the Troup Lady Tiger softball team has climbed up a spot in the weekly Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A poll.
On Monday the Lady Tigers (22-2) moved up from third place to second place.
Rains (29-1) is the only team ranked above the Lady Tigers.
Rounding out the top five is Holliday (27-1), Bishop (20-2-2) and Idalou (22-2-1).
Troup will travel to Henderson tonight (Monday) for a warm-up game. First pitch at Jamie Hand Field is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers will open post season play at 6 p.m. Thursday by facing New Diana in Game 1 of a best-of-3 bi-district series.
All games in the series will be played at LeTourneau University in Longview.
