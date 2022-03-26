Troup Softball: Priest belts 2 home runs in Lady Tigers' win over EF

ELYSIAN FIELDS - Troup put a bow on the first half of District 16-3A play by shutting out Elysian Fields, 7-0, on Friday evening.
Arkansas Baptist-signee Haylee Priest jacked two home runs and drove in five runs for the Lady Tigers (15-6, 6-1). Priest had three hits in the game.
Troup-ace Lindsay Davis limited the Lady Jackets (13-9, 4-3) to one hit in going the distance and collecting the shutout victory in the circled.
Davis, who has inked with McNeese State University, struck out 15 and didn't walk a batter.
Other hitting leaders for Troup included Jessie Minnix (3-4), Taylor Gillispie ( 2-2Bs), Tara Wells (2B, RBI) and Chloie Haugeberg (2B, RBI).
At 6 p.m. Tuesday the Lady Tigers will journey to Waskom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.