Troup Softball: Priest drives in winning run in decisive game of Area series

LONGVIEW — Troup defeated Mount Vernon in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, posting a 6-5 triumph, with Troup taking the series, 2-1.
Troup (24-4), ranked No. 2 in the state, advances to a regional quarterfinal matchup with the No. 7-ranked Lady Mustangs from Hughes Springs (27-3), who beat DeKalb, 6-0, in their Area game late last week.
With the series tied 1-1 (Troup won Game 1, 2-0, and Mt. Vernon took the second affair, 12-1), Mt. Vernon took a 5-4 lead after four and a half innings in the rubber game.
The Maroon and White showed their fight in the bottom half of the segment by scoring twice to take the lead.
Jessie Minnix reached base on an error to lead off the inning to get things rolling for Troup.
Then, with one out Chloie Haugeberg got aboard on an infield mistake by a Mt. Vernon player. Minnix advanced to third on the play.
A sacrifice hit by Tara Wells scored Minnix to tie the score.
Haylee Priest then stepped into the box and clouted a base hit up the middle that enabled Haugeberg to race home from second base.
That turned out to be the final runs either team would be able to score.
Lindsay Davis got the win in the circle for Troup by tossing a complete game. She allowed just one earned run and scattered six hits while striking out 12 and walking one.
Davis also came through with her bat by going 3-4, which featured a double.
Minnix and Mia Beason had two hits each for Troup. Minnix also laced a double for Troup.
Tara Wells and Sarah Neel each doubled and drove in two runs, with Haugeberg knocking a two baser and picking up an RBI.
Mt. Vernon ends the year with a record of 25-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.