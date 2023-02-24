Troup Softball: Spencer's game winning hit sends Lady TIgers to win over Lufkin

TYLER - MaKayla Spencer stroked a run-scoring single ion the bottom of the fourth inning, which enabled Troup to defeat Lufkin, 2-1, in the TASO Tournament on Thursday.
Cadence Ellis went 2-2 and London Driggers singled for Troup (2-3).
Taylor Gillispie came away with the win in the circle. She held the Lady Panthers (2-4) 1 unearned run on one hit in five innings of work, Gillispie fanned seven and walked three.
Earlier in the day Troup fell to Bullard, 5-0. Bullard improved to 6-1 with the win.
Spencer accounted for Troup's lone hit in the game.
