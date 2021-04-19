Troup Softball takes 16-3A crown with Senior Night win over Arp

TROUP — Troup put a bow on the District 16-3A championship on Saturday by claiming a 10-1 victory over Arp.
The No. 4-ranked Troup ladies (21-2, 13-0) will close out the regular season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by traveling to Elysian Fields.
Troup also honored their lone senior, Mia Beason, on Senior Night. Beason celebrated by blasting a solo home run in the game.
Leading, 2-1, the Lady Tigers struck for four runs in the bottom of the second inning to go in front, 6-1, and never look back.
Bailey Blanton (HR, 4 RBI) and Karsyn Williamson (two singles) had plenty of pop in their bats.
Sarah Neel added a triple and Maddy Griffin belted a double to aid the Troup cause.
Lindsay Davis recorded the win in the circle for Troup. She went the distance and allowed an earned run while scattering four hits. Davis struck out 13 and walked one.
Davis, a junior, moved to 17-2 with the win. She has an 0.40 earned run average in 104.1 innings of work.
Davis has struck out 256 batters this season.
