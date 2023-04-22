TROUP - Troup, the second place team out opf District 16-3A will be taking on New Diana, the third place representative from District 15-3A in a best-of-3 Class 3A, Region II bi-district series.
All games will be played at Marshall High School.
Game 1 is scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.
At 2 p.m. on Saturday (April 29), Game 2 will be played, and should a rubber game be needed, it will commence at 4 p.m.
Troup is 18-8-1 on the year and is coached by Sam Weeks.
