Troup spikers lose to Tatum on the road

TATUM — Troup opened district play on Tuesday evening at the Tatum Coliseum where the hometown squad won 3-0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-21).
Bailey Blanton came up with four kills and six assists for the Lady Tigers (10-13, 0-1)
Chloie Haugeberg added three kills, an ace and four digs, with Emory Cover collecting three spikes and three digs.
Assist leader for Troup was Tara Wells with eight.
Defensively, Karsyn Williamson racked up a team-high 18 digs.
Troup will host No. 28-ranked West Rusk at 4:30 p.m. (varsity start time) on Friday.
