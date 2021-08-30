Troup spikers make short work of Cumberland Academy

TROUP — Troup dispatched the visiting Lady Knights of Cumberland Academy 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15) in a non-district volleyball match that took place at Tiger Gymnasium on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers (7-7) are scheduled to entertain Quitman on Tuesday. The freshmen will get the tripleheader started at 4:30 p.m.

Bailey Blanton had eight kills, nine assists and three digs to spark the Lady Tiger's in their latest win.

Other standouts included Chloie Haugeberg (6 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 1 block) and Jessie Minnix (6 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 7 digs).

Tara Wells tallied a kill, 11 assists and seven digs while Karsyn Williamson chipped in two spikes, an assist, three aces and 13 digs.

