Troup spikers move to 13-4 after winning first place at WR tourney

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in east Texas, Nacogdoches and Shelby. In northeast Texas, Cherokee. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional heavy rainfall may continue beyond Monday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&