Troup spikers move to 13-4 after winning first place at WR tourney

The original version of this story has been corrected to reflect Kilgore as Troup's opponent in the finals and not West. Rusk.
NEW LONDON - It's time to add another trophy to the trophy case at Troup High School.
The Lady Tigers went 3-0 on Saturday to capture first place in the West Rusk Tournament as the Arden Johnson-coached Maroon and White improved to 13-4 on the year.
Troup collected 2-0 victories over Kilgore, Grace Community and Union Grove in route to taking the title in New London.
Troup 2, West Rusk 0
Kills-Bailey Blanton (10), Emory Cover (2)
Assists-Tara Wells (11), Qhanja Jordan (5)
Digs-Karsyn Williamson (11), Blanton (9), Payton Wells (3)
Troup 2, Grace Community 0
Kills-Blanton (12), Chloie Haugeberg (6)
Assists-T. Wells (13), Jordan (9)
Aces-Haugeberg (4)
Blocks-Blanton (4)
Digs-Williamson (7), T. Wells (3), Blanton (3)
Troup 2, Union Grove 0
Kills-Jordan (7), Haugeberg (5)
Assists-T. Wells (13), Jordan (6)
Aces- Jordan (7), T. Wells (5)
Digs- Jordan (2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.