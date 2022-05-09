AUSTIN - Things didn't go as planned for the Troup High School boys golf team on Monday at the UIL, Class 3A, Boys Golf Championships, which are being played at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.
The Tigers ended the opening round in 12th place at 371.
Callisburg (316), Brock (321) and Lago Vista (325) were the top-three teams heading into the final round on Tuesday.
Competing for the Tigers is Chris Franklin (86), Jaxon Green (91), Grayson Hampton (91), Bracey Cover (98) and Grayson Hearon (100).
J.J. Walsh (Callisburg), Knox Renfro (Laga Vista) and Bailey Dooley (Keene) finished the opening round tied for the lead at 76.
