Troup storms back to defeat Bullard, 67-56

TROUP – Troup engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to top Bullard, 67-56, at Tiger Gymnasium on Friday.
The win was Troup's third straight.
The Panthers (1-2) played well early on and led 27-21 at halftime.
Troup (3-2) made up a small portion of the deficit in the third frame, cutting the Panther lead to 40-37 going into the final period.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Maroon and White, however. Troup outscored Bullard 30-16 in the last segment to sew2 up the win.
Clayton Vickers scored a game high 23 points for the Tigers, followed by Blake Wood with 17. Wood sank two shots from behind the arc.
Trae Davis and Easton Haugeberg added nine apiece for the Troup.
Leading scorers for the Panthers were Alan Medley (20) and Mel Brooks (19).
Troup drained three baskets from long range and the Panthers connected on two triples.
The next action for the Tigers will take place on Dec. 4 when Troup hosts Carlisle at 6:15 p.m.
