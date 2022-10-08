Troup suffers 56-42 loss to Edgewood

EDGEWOOD - Two high-powered offenses locked horns at I.T. James Memorial Stadium in Edgewood on Friday night, and when the dust had settled it was the Bulldogs who had earned a 56-42 win over Troup.
The Tigers (4-2, 1-1) will return home to take on Arp next week while Edgewood (6-1, 1-1) visits Quitman.
Troup led 21-20 at halftime, but Edgewood came back in the final half and outscored the Maroon and White 36-21 in route to the victory.
Kevin Pierce sparked the Tiger offense by rushing for 280 yards on 36 carries. The senior scored four rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.
Troup had 351 yards rushing in the game.
Grayson Hearon went 13-19-2 for 165 yards and a touchdown for Troup. He also threw two interceptions.
Troup's leading receivers were Bryce Wallum (3-69, 1 TD) and Ty Lovelady (3-61).
Finishing with 19 tackles (11 solo), JB Lydia paced the Tiger defensive effort. Lydia also tossed in a pass break up.
Meanwhile, Quintin Taylor made 13 tackles and Tucker Howell added 11.
