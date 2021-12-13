Troup Tigers cruise past Ore City to earn consolation crown in Frankston

FRANKSTON — Three men scored in double figures as Troup had its way with Ore City in the consolation championship of the Frankston Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers (10-3) posted a 56-29 win over the Rebels (8-4).
Scoring in double figures for the winners was Bracey Cover (15), Colby Turner (12) and Logan Womack (10).
Trae Davis added nine and Jarett Castillo popped in five.
Womack and Davis each drained a pair of treys.
In Friday's pool play action, Troup lost to Bullard, 60-39, and claimed a 56-27 decision over Elkhart.
Cover pumped in 28 points, which included five triples, in the game against Bullard.
Cover led Troup in scoring in the win over the Elks (3-10) by swishing in 25 points — he sank seven shots from beyond the arc.
Davis added 13 points and Castillo knocked in five for the Maroon and White.
Davis accounted for three of the Tigers' 11 3-pointers in the affair.
Troup returns home to face Henderson on Tuesday, with the varsity tip-off set for 6:15 p.m.
