Troup Tigers getting better each day during fall camp

TROUP — Things have been progressing at a steady pace at the Troup fall football training camp this week at Tiger Stadium where, according to the team's coaches, progress has been made from one day to the next daily.
Tiger head football coach John Eastman attributes that to his teams DNA.
“Our kids have always been hard workers,” he said. “That makes it easy for us to coach them and to get the results that we are looking for.”
“This year is no exception. The boys are continuing to work hard for us.”
Troup recorded a 5-5 overall record last season and went 4-2 in District 9-3A-II.
With 17 starters, including nine on the offensive side, back many see Troup as one of the teams to look out for this fall.
Trevor Padilla, a senior, returns at quarterback and is coming off of a 1,321 yard season last year. Padilla isn't afraid to run — in 2020 he scored eight rushing touchdowns, while passing for 15.
Running backs Kaden Mahoney, Kevin Prince and Trae Davis should hear their respective names called plenty this season as well.
Troup brings back Bracey Cover and Ty Lovelady to lead the team's receiving corp.
Mahoney is expected to anchor the defense. A year ago he racked up 122 tackles and made 11 stops for loss.
Marco Argueta and Bradley Adams will be counted on to contribute from the linebacker spot as well.
The Maroon and White also will also feature a battle-tested secondary, which includes John Barton, KD Thomas, Charles Boyd and Lovelady.
Power-leg Dustin Austin is expected to handle to team's kicking duties.
Troup has a few less men in camp this season as opposed to last fall, but that doesn't seem to worry Eastman.
“As I talk with other coaches, smaller numbers seem to be affecting a lot of teams this year,” he said. “I don't really know why the numbers are down.”
Eastman said that he is hopeful that a few more kids will join the team in the next couple of weeks.
“You can't worry about the ones that aren't here,” Eastman said. “We have to focus on getting the ones ready that are here.”
Troup will open up at Tiger Stadium by hosting Alto on Aug. 27.
