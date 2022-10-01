Troup Tigers open district by mauling Quitman, 63-6

TROUP - Troup steamrolled Quitman 63-6 in the Tigers' district opener on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Tiger quarterback Grayson Hearon threw four touchdown passes in the lopsided affair and went 9-for-11 for 179 yards to spur the Tigers on.
Leading the Troup rushing attack was Kevin Pierce (seven carries for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns).
Trae Davis was the Tigers' top pass catcher (5-114, 2 touchdowns).
The Troup coaching staff noted the stellar play of offensive linemen Cayson Jester, Jack Johnson, Payton Ellis, Skyler Sides, Jacob Baker, Colby Turner, Chris Calley, Mason Stroud, Blake Henson and Jaylon Williams as being one of the keys to victory for Troup.
On the defensive side, Tucker Howell had a team high 16 tackles.
Shane Jasper added 10 stops and had an interception while Pierce made two tackles for loss and picked off a Quitman pass.
Dustin Austin set a new school record for most point after touchdowns in a game by going 9-for-9.
Troup (4-1, 1-0), who has now won three-straight games, will travel to Edgewood (5-1, 0-1) next week. Edgewood fell to Grand Saline, 27-24, on Friday.
