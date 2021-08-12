Troup to be guided by its 18 seniors

The Troup Tigers held their annual Media Day on Thursday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
When it came time for the seniors to take their group photo, over half of the team remained on the field, while the lessor number headed off to the dressing room.
The Tigers have one of the largest group of seniors in recent memory, with 18 young men getting set for their final season of high school football under the Friday night lights.
Troup's seniors are: Trevor Padia, Bracey Cover, Dustin Adams, Charles Boyd, John Barton, Jovany Zavala, Logan Womack, Lucas Rogers and Kaden Mahoney.
Other seniors include Alan Eeds, Marco Argueta, Nate Godejohn, Byron Kendrick, Malik Franklin, Bradley Adams, Joel Newman, Jairo Garcia and Aiden Simmons.
The Tigers will have their first scrimmage of the fall on Friday evening when they travel to Sabine to go up against the Cardinals and Elysian Fields. Action is slated to get under way at 5 p.m.
At 5 p.m. on Thur., Aug. 19 the Tigers will face Waskom in the final; dress rehearsal before the season opener — 7:30 p.m., Aug. 27 versus Alto.
