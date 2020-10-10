Troup tops Winona, 24-15

TROUP — Troup jumped out to a 14-6 lead at halftime and went on to beat Winona 24-15 on homecoming Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers are 3-3 overall and are in third place in district with a 2-1 record.
After a first quarter that saw the defenses take center stage, the Tigers were able to draw first blood with 8:20 to play in the first half when Trevor Pedia hit Dylan Meyer, who was running a shallow crossing route, for a 20-yard touchdown reception. Dustin Austin punched in the point after touchdown, giving the Maroons a 7-0 lead.
The scoring march covered 49 yards in nine plays.
The Wildcats mounted a drive that burned 4:50 off of the clock and ended with 7-yard scoring run by Collin McFarland. The PAT was blocked by a Tiger, making the score 7-6.
First half scoring concluded when Padia dialed up Bracey Cover for a 22-yard touchdown with :29 to go in the first half. Austin, again, made good on the PAT.
Kevin Prince had four carries for 27 yards during the drive.
Anthony Salgado had an interception for the Tigers.
Troup will hit the road to Harmony next week. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
