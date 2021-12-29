Troup torments Kennard behind solid effort by Trae Davis

TROUP — Trae Davis proved to be the quintessential facilitator for Troup on Tuesday7 night when the maroon and White destroyed Kennard, 81-34, in second-day play in the Glen Evans Classic at Tiger Gymnasium.
The 6-foot-1, sophomore guard scored a game-high 20 points and had a plethora of steals and assists, to make things unpleasant for Kennard all evening.
Troup (12-5) forced Kennard to turn the ball over 19 times, with Davis having a key role in that process with his lightning-quick instincts and athleticism.
After claiming a 23-7 lead after one quarter of action, Troup went on to lead, 50-16, at intermission.
Kennard went on a 6-0 run in the fourth stanza to cut the Troup lead to 36 points with 3:16 left to play, but the home team came back and finished up by outscoring the guests 12-2, which culminated in two triples by Jarrett Castillo in the final :41.
Other players of impact for Troup were Bracey Cover and Trevor Padia, who knocked down 14 points each, and Logan Womack who put in seven.
Castillo and Carson Davenport ended the night with six points apiece after draining a couple of treys each.
Dylan Cole scored 16 points for Kennard.
Troup will face Winona at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to wrap up the classic.
