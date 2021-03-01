Troup track and field scores 9 top 3 finishes at Salt Capital Relays

GRAND SALINE — Troup's girls and boys track team racked up nine podium finishes in the Grand Saline Salt Capital Relays on Thursday.
The meet was called (due to lightning) before it could be completed; nevertheless a bevy of strong performances were recorded by the Lady Tigers and Tigers.
VARSITY GIRLS
Jaycee Berryhill finished in first place in discus and Marigold Hunter crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 meter run.
Danielle Puckett ran second in the 3,200.
Also winning a silver medal was Laila Kincade (long jump).
Meredith Howell came in third in the 3,200.
Meanwhile, Avery Thibodeaux placed fifth in long jump and Alexa Splawn finished in sixth place in the 800 meter run.
VARSITY BOYS
First place efforts were recorded by Bracey Cover in triple jump and by Dalton Smith in pole vault.
The Tigers' Josh Fort was the runner up in the 3,200 meter run.
The 4X100 meter relay team (Charles Boyd, Jovany Zavala, Jesse Calley, Kevin Pierce) came in third place.
In long jump, Troup's Korbin Dempsey was fourth, Byron Kendrick finished in fifth and Wade Gardner ended up in sixth place.
