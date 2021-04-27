Troup track and field: Smith takes the gold in Pole Vault at regionals

WHITEHOUSE — Dalton Smith, a Troup High School senior, has earned a trip to Austin.
The Tiger Pole Vault standout came in first at the Class 3A Region II Track and Field Meet in Whitehouse late last week.
Smith's winning mark was 14'-6”.
Earlier this month Smith won the Pole Vault championship at the area and at the district levels.
His next competition will take place on May 6-8 at the Class 3A State Track and Field Championships that will be held at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.
In Girl's Pole Vault, senior Bailey Hartley came in third place at regionals after clearing 11'-0”, which established a new personal record for Hartley.
Hartley is expected to receive a Wild Card berth into the upcoming state meet.
Troup results from Class 3A, Region II Track and Field Meet, April 23-24, Whitehouse
Boys
Senior, Dalton Smith - 1st, Pole Vault (14'6)
(Region II-3A Champion), State Qualifier
Junior, Bracey Cover - 9th, High Jump (5-10)
Girls
Senior, Bailey Hartley - 3rd, Pole Vault (11' - PR)
Probable Wild Card berth for State
Junior, Marigold Hunter - 4th, 3200 (12:34) and 1600
Sophomore, Danielle Puckett - competed in 3200
Sophomore, Reagan Shofner - 10th, Girls Shot Put (32-7)
