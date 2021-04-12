Troup Track & Field: 15 student-athletes qualify for area meet

TATUM — Troup High School qualified 15 student-athletes for the Districts 15/16 3-A Track and Field Meet as a result of their stellar efforts at the district meet late last week in Tatum.
The area meet will be held at new Diana High School, beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Troup girls had three first place finishes.
Marigold Hunter chalked up wins in the 1,600 Meter Run (5:36) and in the 3,200 Meter Run (12:30).
In field events, Bailey Hartley cleared 10 feet to win the gold medal in Pole Vault.
Top efforts for the Tigers were a trio of second place finishes.
Brayden Vess ran second in the 100 Meter Dash, where he was timed in 11.58.
In Long Jump, Trae Davis landed a leap of 20'-6” to win silver and Wyatt Hurst cleared 9'-6” to win second place in Pole Vault.
District 16-3A Track & Field Meet Results:
Varsity Girls qualifying for Area
Sr. Bailey Hartley - 1st, Pole Vault (10')
Sr. Marigold Hunter - 1st, 1600 (5:36) and 1st, 3200 (12:30)
Fr. Yanely Jaimes - 2nd, 300H (56.35)
Reagan Shofner - 3rd, Shot Put (34-1.25)
Jr. Jaycee Berryhill - 3rd, Discus (92-10)
Danielle Puckett - 3rd, 1600 (6:07) and 4th, 3200 (13:26)
Sr. Laila Kincade - 4th, Triple Jump (30-8)
Varsity Boys qualifying for Area
Sr. Brayden Vess - 2nd, 100 (11.58)
Trae Davis - 2nd, Long Jump (20-9)
Jr. Bracey Cover - 3rd, High Jump (5-8)
Fr. Wyatt Hurst - 2nd, Pole Vault (9-6)
Sr. Dalton Smith - 3rd, Pole Vault (9-0)
4x100 Relay - 4th (45.66)
(Trevor Padia, Kaden Mahoney, Brayden Vess, Charles Boyd)
