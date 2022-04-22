Troup Track & Field: Hunter wins 2 gold medals at area meet

NEW LONDON — Marigold Hunter, representing Troup High School, won first place in two events at the Class 3A, District 15/16 Area Championships, which were held at West Rusk High School in New London on Wednesday.
The Troup distance specialist won the gold in the 1600 Meter Run (5:40) and in the 3200 Meter Run (12:54).
Bailey Gipson also qualified for the upcoming regional meet (April 29-30, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse).
Gipson came in third place in girls Pole Vault by clearing 6'-06”.
Two Tigers earned a spot in the regional meet by coming in third place in their respective events.
Bracey Cover placed third in High Jump (5'-11”) and Quintin Taylor was third in Pole Vault (12'-0”).
